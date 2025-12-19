US President Donald Trump told reporters on Thursday that the White House has not “formally set up” a meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, but added that such a meeting is likely to take place next week in Florida, noting Netanyahu would like to see him.

“We haven’t set it up formally, but he would like to see me,” Trump said when asked whether he’ll be meeting with Netanyahu at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach. “He’ll probably come to see me in Florida.”

Trump was also asked by reporters whether Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi will join him in Florida as well and replied, “I’d love to have him. Al-Sisi is a friend of mine.”

Trump held a phone conversation with Netanyahu earlier this month. Following the call, the Prime Minister's Office said that Trump had invited Netanyahu to a meeting at the White House.

The Prime Minister’s Office has indicated that the meeting with Trump would take place on December 29, but the White House has yet to formally announce it.