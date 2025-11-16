The Iranian news agency Tasnim, which is affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), reported that pro-Palestinian hackers have published personal information belonging to nine Israelis employed in Israel’s defense industry.

The report claims that the hacker group “Handala” managed to break into security cameras at Israeli airports, particularly Ben-Gurion Airport, and thus collect details about Israeli civilians.

Tasnim added that another hacker group obtained information about Israeli intelligence officers through “secret and open sources” and has begun releasing their details gradually.

The group, called “Yaqeen Hammad,” asserted that it holds information on members of the IDF, Military Intelligence, the Shin Bet, and the Mossad. It claimed that the first officer whose identity was revealed works for the Mossad.

The report states that the officer’s name, address, and phone number were published by the group.