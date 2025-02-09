The Iranian hacker group Handala, known for its attacks on Israeli targets, has escalated its cyberattacks since the war began. This morning (Sunday), the group published on its Telegram channels that it had stolen 2.1 terabytes of data from the Israel Police including 350,000 sensitive documents.

Walla reported that the information released by the group, includes email addresses, gun licenses, photos of police officers including personal numbers, classified documents, including details of suspects and convicted criminals (including their personal details), and sex offender employment permits.

The group claims to have stolen personal files of police officers, including psychological profiles and other sensitive information.

The hackers also claim to have penetrated the servers of the Ministry of National Security. Handla, who is known for previous attacks on Israeli entities, has in the past hacked into the Elad municipality, the Ramat Gan Academic College and other systems.

The group's most famous attack occurred about two weeks ago - when it managed to hack into the emergency button system in educational institutions in Israel, sending tens of thousands of terror alert messages to citizens.

The police responded, saying that "in the wake of the report of the Iranian hacking group, so far the police do not identify a penetration of the police systems and the assessment is that a break-in was made to third parties that receive information from the police. The investigation continues."