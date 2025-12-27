IDF Chief of the General Staff LTG Eyal Zamir on Saturday conducted a situational assessment in the Menashe Brigade, following Friday's double terror attack, in which two civilians were killed.

The assessment was held together with the Commander of the Central Command, MG Avi Bluth; the Commander of the Judea and Samaria Division, BG Kobi Heller; the Head of the Civil Administration, BG Hisham Ibrahim; the Commander of the Menashe Brigade, COL M; and additional commanders from the security bodies.

Zamir emphasized the severity of Friday’s terrorist attack and instructed to reinforce forces deployment in the Central Command, alongside continuing operational activity, including encirclement measures, a closure, and a pursuit of accomplices and terrorist operatives in the Qabatiya area.

In addition, he ordered the complete sealing of the terrorist’s residence, and thatthe IDF proceed with finalizing the processes required for its demolition.

Zamir further ordered the improvement of intelligence-gathering capabilities in the area, both for monitoring purposes and operational response. He emphasized the need to operate to strengthen coordination among all security bodies and to jointly address all aspects of infiltrators, in the same manner that terrorism is addressed.

"We have just experienced a severe terrorist attack in which two civilians were killed," Zamir said. "The IDF shares in the families’ grief and stands alongside them in this difficult time."

"This terrorist attack underscores the responsibility of the IDF to learn, draw lessons, and strengthen the defense of Israel’s civilians, in Judea and Samaria and across all arenas.

"This period is characterized by lone attackers and individuals staying illegally in the area. Enforcement against those who transport and employ them must be strengthened and improved. At the same time, we must continue to enhance our capabilities to identify and thwart these attackers. Even now, IDF forces are operating with determination to counter terrorism."

He added, "Our primary objective is clear - to continue preventing and stopping terrorism before it materializes."

The Chief of the General Staff also reiterated the importance of cooperation among all security organizations, noting that only multi-organizational and multi-layered activity will significantly reduce the phenomenon.