A car crashed into a Michigan synagogue this afternoon (Thursday) in what authorities are describing as a deliberate attack.

The attack occurred at about 1 pm at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, local media reported.

Witnesses reported hearing gunshots soon after the vehicle crashed into the building. The vehicle also caught fire.

No casualties have been reported in the incident.

A large police force was summoned to the scene. Local police said that shots were fired at the synagogue, and police officers who were called to the scene pursued the shooter and eliminated him.

FBI Director Kash Pattel stated: "FBI personnel are on the scene with partners in Michigan and responding to the apparent vehicle ramming and active shooter situation out of Temple Israel Synagogue in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan."

The Jewish Federation of Detroit said in a statement: "We are aware of an active security incident at Temple Israel. Law enforcement are responding. Our Jewish agencies are currently in precautionary lockdown."

The synagogue also operates a preschool.