Two terrorists attempted to ram IDF soldiers at the Tapuah Junction in Samaria and were eliminated. The forces found a gun in their vehicle.

The IDF stated that "A short while ago, two terrorists attempted to carry out a combined ramming and shooting attack against IDF soldiers in the area of the Tapuach Junction in Samaria. The soldiers responded with fire and neutralized the terrorists. No IDF injuries were reported."

A preliminary investigation found that the troops, who were stationed at a guard tower near the Ariel Junction, reported hearing explosions from a moving vehicle. In the meantime, the terrorist continued driving toward the Tapuah Junction, where they attempted to ram troops, who eliminated them.

The police have updated that the Tapuah Junction is closed in all directions.