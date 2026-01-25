Suspected ramming attempt in the Binyamin region: Traffic police from the Samaria district were called this morning (Sunday) to the area of Route 60 between Shiloh and the British Police Junction following a report of a driver traveling at excessive speed and in a manner that endangered other vehicles.

Officers arrived at the scene, located the vehicle, and ordered the driver to stop. At a certain point, an officer approached the vehicle, and the driver suddenly accelerated wildly toward him.

Fearing for his life, the officer fired at the vehicle. The driver then attempted to flee, reversed, and crashed into a concrete barrier at the scene.

Police have begun investigating the circumstances of the incident, and bomb disposal units were called to the scene.