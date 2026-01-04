A 13-year-old boy was lightly injured on Sunday evening when he was struck by a vehicle near the community of Ateret in the Binyamin region.

Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency medical teams that arrived at the scene provided the victim withinitial medical care and evacuated him to Hadasah Mount Scopus Hospital with a minor arm injury.

IDF soldiers were dispatched to the scene and are establishing roadblocks, encircling the Ramallah and Birzeit areas, and conducting searches for the suspect.

After footage from cameras was reviewed and an initial investigation by intelligence officials was conducted, it appears that the incident was a hit-and-run accident, not a nationalist-motivated incident.

MDA EMT Orli Shlomo recounted: "They brought us the victim, a 13-year-old boy, who was fully conscious. He told us that a car hit him and fled the scene."

She added, "We began conducting an initial medical evaluation, and we saw that he was suffering from a minor injury to his arm. While providing first aid, we evacuated him in an MDA ambulance to the hospital."