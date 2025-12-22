Yesterday (Sunday), the IDF struck two Hezbollah terrorists in the area of Yater in southern Lebanon.

As part of the strikes, the IDF eliminated a terrorist who was involved in attempts to rehabilitate Hezbollah military infrastructure in the area. These attempts constituted a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.

Over the past week, troops operating under the 91st Division eliminated four terrorists in southern Lebanon.

The IDF will continue to operate in order to remove any threat against the State of Israel.