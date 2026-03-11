FBI warns California law enforcement of possible Iranian drone threat

The FBI has alerted police departments in California to a potential threat involving drones that could be launched from vessels off the US West Coast, according to a report by ABC News.

A bulletin distributed to law enforcement agencies at the end of February stated that federal authorities had obtained information indicating that Iran had expressed interest in carrying out a surprise attack using unmanned aerial vehicles originating from an unidentified ship near the US mainland.

The alert noted that as of early February 2026, Iran was allegedly considering such an operation targeting unspecified locations in California if the US conducted military strikes against the Islamic Republic. The document emphasized that investigators did not have further details about the timing, method, specific targets, or individuals involved.

The warning came as President Donald Trump’s administration launched an ongoing military campaign against Iran. Tehran has responded by carrying out drone attacks against targets across the Middle East.

A spokesperson for the FBI’s Los Angeles field office declined to comment on the report, while the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment, ABC News reported.

US intelligence officials have also raised concerns in recent months regarding the growing use of drones by Mexican drug cartels. Authorities are examining the possibility that such groups could attempt to deploy drones carrying explosives against US law enforcement or military personnel operating near the US-Mexico border.

According to a September 2025 intelligence bulletin reviewed by ABC News, an unconfirmed report suggested that certain cartel leaders had authorized potential drone attacks targeting American personnel along the border.

John Cohen, an ABC News contributor and former intelligence chief at the Department of Homeland Security, said the prospect of drone-based attacks originating both from the Pacific and from Mexico is a significant concern for security officials.

Cohen said Iran maintains a presence in Mexico and parts of South America and has access to drone technology, factors that could increase the likelihood of such threats.

Officials have also long expressed concern that equipment or weapons systems could be positioned in advance, either on land or aboard ships near US territory, in preparation for a possible confrontation involving Iran.