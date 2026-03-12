Checkpoints in Tehran came under drone attacks on Wednesday night, according to Iranian state media, which reported that several security personnel and Basij members were killed.

The Revolutionary Guards-affiliated Fars news agency said at least 10 people were killed in what it described as “terrorist" attacks.

Witness accounts sent to Iran International also suggested that checkpoints had come under attack and that air defense systems were engaged against drones over parts of the city.

According to Fars, the checkpoints targeted were located in several districts of Tehran, including District 14 near the Mahallati Highway, District 15 opposite the Hashemabad gas station, District 16 on Fadaiyan-e Islam Street and District 1 at the end of Artesh Boulevard.

Residents reported explosions and exchanges of fire in several areas, the outlet said.

An unnamed official cited by Fars claimed that the operation was carried out jointly by the Mossad intelligence agency and monarchist groups, but no evidence was provided for the claim.

So far, there have been no comments from Israel on the strikes.