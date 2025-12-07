Deputy Knesset Speaker MK Limor Son Har-Melech (Otzma Yehudit), on Sunday visited Givat Mevaser Shalom, near the settlement of Evyatar in Samaria, following the demolitions that took place there last week.

During the visit, MK Son Har-Melech met with the two families whose homes were destroyed and spoke with them inside the temporary structures they had rebuilt.

Offering encouragement to the residents, she said: “Your steadfastness and rapid rebuilding are the most fitting Zionist response to destruction. When you see the houses standing again, you understand that this spirit cannot be broken.”

Earlier on Sunday, Son Har-Melech also visited Givat Gur Aryeh in the Binyamin region. Upon her arrival, Border Police blocked her and her staff from entering the hilltop, informing them that staying there was prohibited as part of preparations for a future evacuation.

MK Son Har-Melech protested the action and said: “The unbearable ease with which pioneers are treated as criminals and forces are sent to evacuate Jews during a war, at a time when we’re being told there is a manpower shortage, is a moral disgrace.”