פינוי גבעת מבשר שלום באדיבות המצלם

Large numbers of Israel Police and Civil Administration forces raided the Mevaser Shalom outpost in Samaria early Thursday morning, demolishing families' homes.

At the outpost, located near the community of Evyatar, the forces evacuated two families and demolished their homes.

Despite repeated past incidents in which Arab laborers participated in violent confrontations and property theft during demolitions, the Civil Administration again brought in Arab workers to assist in the destruction. Alongside the demolition, Central Command Chief Maj.-Gen. Avi Bluth declared the hilltop a closed military zone for the duratuon of an entire year.

Thursday morning’s demolition took place one month after a shooting attack carried out by two terrorists from the village of Beita against the community's residents. More than 15 bullets were fired, passing close to locals and miraculously causing no injuries.

Shortly afterward, a violent olive-harvest provocation took place on the hilltop, led by the Union of Agricultural Work Committees (UAWC), which has been recognized as a terror organization. A Jewish shepherd was injured In the clash.

Residents of Mevaser Shalom sharply condemned the demolition.

“We woke up to hundreds of police surrounding our homes. Within moments they broke down the door and stormed inside. They didn’t even give us time to get organized,” said Yosef Oz Yisraeli, who was evacuated with his wife and children. “They treated us like enemies, even though we left a spacious, comfortable home to protect part of the Land of Israel from Arab takeover.”

“What happened here this morning is an unforgivable crime and a prize for terror,” Yisraeli added. “This destruction sends a clear message to the enemy: The more you harm, shoot, attack, and act violently, the more you will succeed in pushing Jews out. We have no intention of giving up for even a moment. The homes that were destroyed will be rebuilt as soon as possible, God willing.”