A new bill brought to the Knesset aims to require the IDF Chief of Staff to submit a detailed annual report regarding the actions taken to prevent sexual harassment in the IDF, as well as data on the number of complaints filed and how they were handled.

The bill, proposed by MK Limor Son Har-Melekh (Otzma Yehudit), states that the report will not include details which allow any of the parties involved to be identified.

"Unlike most of the bodies in State service, the IDF is an hierarchical body, and it manages its own sexual harassment through command and discipline," the bill explains.

"As such, and in light of the unique service characteristics of the organization, there is great importance in that the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, which is the committee supervising the IDF, receive regular reports regarding the actions taken by the IDF to prevent sexual harassment and the way in which complaints of sexual harassment are handled.

"In this way, the committee will be able to supervise the management of complaints, and thoroughly investigate the problems."