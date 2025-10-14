The Sharabi family has confirmed that Yossi Sharabi, may his memory be blessed, has been returned to Israeli territory and officially identified at the Institute of Forensic Medicine, after two long and painful years.

Yossi was kidnapped alive from his home in Kibbutz Be'eri and murdered in captivity.

Nira, Yossi's wife: "We miss our Yossi so much, who was a wonderful partner and a perfect father to Yuval, Ofir and Oren. A kind-hearted man who always looked for a way to do good. Now we can end the nightmare that began more than two years ago, and allow Yossi a respectful and loving burial in the land of Be'eri that he loved so much. We call on everyone to continue fighting for the return of all the dead hostages, down to the last one."

Kibbutz Be'eri embraces Nira and her daughters - Yuval, Ofir and Oren, his mother Hana, his brothers Eli, Sharon, Osnat and Hila, and all the family members, who worked day and night in the fight to return Yossi for burial in Israel, "In this difficult and complex time, we hope that you will find some comfort in the fact that the cycle of horrors of the last two years has been closed."

"We join Nira in demanding the full implementation of the deal. Kibbutz Be'eri awaits the return of the late Manny Goddard, the late Sahar Baruch, the late Dror Or, and all the fallen hostages, and calls for continuing to fight without compromise, until the last hostage returns home."

The funeral date will be announced shortly.