The Eurovision Song Contest faces what experts call a “watershed moment” Thursday, as members of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) may vote on whether Israel will be allowed to compete in 2026, Reuters reported.

The EBU is meeting to discuss new rules aimed at preventing governments and third parties from disproportionately promoting songs to influence voters. The move follows controversy over Israel’s second-place finish this year. If members are not convinced the rules are sufficient, a vote on participation will be held.

Organizers of Eurovision had planned to vote on Israel’s participation in November but cancelled the meeting after a US-brokered ceasefire was reached between Israel and Hamas.

A growing number of countries have threatened to boycott the 70th edition of Eurovision, scheduled to take place in Vienna in May, unless Israel is excluded due to the war in Gaza. Among those threatening to withdraw are Spain , Ireland, Slovenia, Iceland, and the Netherlands . Belgium, Sweden, and Finland are also reportedly considering similar steps.

Eurovision, watched by around 150 million worldwide, is meant to be non-political, but the Gaza war has embroiled it in controversy. A boycott by major backers such as Spain could mean a sharp drop in audience and sponsorship.

The EBU said, “We very much hope the package of measures will assure members that we have taken strong action to protect the neutrality and impartiality of the Song Contest.”

Ben Robertson of ESC Insight warned that excluding Israel could isolate the contest, even as a boycott risks damaging viewership.

Luxembourg’s RTL backed the proposed changes, while Norway’s NRK described the EBU’s signal of major change as “promising.” Austrian host broadcaster ORF has previously said that it wants Israel to compete.

In late October, Austria’s Chancellor Christian Stocker came out strongly against calls to exclude Israel from Eurovision, saying, “I would consider it a fatal mistake to exclude Israel.”

He added, “Based on our history alone, I would never be in favor of that,” referencing Austria’s shared responsibility for crimes committed during the Holocaust in World War II.

A source told Reuters that if Israel is banned, Germany would likely withdraw and refuse to broadcast the contest.

Israel’s broadcaster KAN said discussions about exclusion were unjustified, stressing it was in full compliance with EBU rules and had supported Israeli acts that delivered “memorable Eurovision performances.”