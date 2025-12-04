A senior Egyptian official has denied reports in the Israeli media alleging coordination between Israel and Egypt to open the Rafah crossing in the coming days to allow Gazans to enter Egypt.

Speaking to Egypt’s Government Media Authority, the official stated that if coordination with Israel had indeed been reached regarding the crossing, movement through Rafah would have taken place in both directions, in accordance with the plan of US President Donald Trump.

The denial comes in response to a report by Channel 12 News, which claimed that Israel had announced the imminent opening of the Rafah crossing exclusively for the exit of Gazans, as part of the ceasefire agreement and in line with directives from the political echelon.

The report also stated that the crossing would operate under the supervision of a European Union delegation - similar to the mechanism employed in January 2025 - and that departures from Gaza would require both Israeli security approval and Egyptian authorization.