Egypt has agreed to allow Palestinian Authority chief Mahmoud Abbas to enter Gaza through the Rafah Crossing, but is demanding that Israel first approve the visit - something which Israel refused to do, Kan Reshet Bet reported.

According to the report, an Arab diplomat from one of the countries in the region said that the Palestinian Authority asked Egypt, as well as Israel, to aid Abbas' visit to Gaza through its territory.

Egypt did not express opposition to Abbas' arrival in Cairo and entry into Gaza through the Rafah Crossing, but conditioned their cooperation on Israel's agreement.

The diplomat also said that Egypt is willing to open the usually-closed Rafah Crossing for Abbas because it wishes to support his presence in Gaza and would like to see the Palestinian Authority take control of Gaza on "the day after" the war, including over the Gazan side of the Rafah Crossing.

In July, following the IDF's conquest of the Crossing's Gazan side, reports said that Egypt expressed opposition to opening the Crossing as long as the IDF troops control it. The report noted that Egypt is also refusing to allow many trucks located on the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing to enter the Gaza Strip, so long as the IDF controls the Rafah crossing.