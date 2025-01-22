Mossad chief David Barnea and ISA chief Ronen Bar met this week in Cairo with Egyptian intelligence chief Hassan Mahmoud Rashad.

According to Asharq Al-Awsat, the meeting focused on security arrangements for the Gazan side of the Philadelphi Corridor, which runs parallel to the Gaza-Egypt border, and the Rafah Crossing itself. A source told the newspaper that an agreement had been reached to allow the Palestinian Authority to manage the Rafah Crossing between Egypt and Gaza, under international supervision from the United Nations.

In addition, as part of the agreement, Egypt would take part in creating a system to examine everyone who crosses the Netzarim Corridor, which divides northern Gaza from southern Gaza. An Egyptian-American country would operate the examinations, which would be conducted on every vehicle wishing to cross the corridor. According to the agreement, IDF forces are expected to withdraw from the Netzarim Corridor, and pedestrians will not be examined - only vehicles.

However, the sides did not reach an agreement regarding the Philadelphi Corridor.

"The differences of opinion are technical, and they will be resolved," the source told Asharq Al-Awsat.

In the past, a Hamas source said that the terror group does not oppose the idea of the Rafah Crossing being run by the Palestinian Authority, and that Hamas' opinion is in line with Egypt's position that the Crossing must be "Palestinian" and Egyptian, without Israeli involvement.

Over the course of the war, the Biden administration has attempted to pressure Israel into giving up control of the Phialdelphi Corridor, which Israel won during the war and paid for with soldiers' blood. Egypt has also insisted on Israel withdrawing from the area around the crossing, so that it can be reopened, expressing opposition to it being operated so long as Israel controls the area.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Office responded: "The report is incorrect despite efforts by the Palestinian Authority to create a false picture to the effect that it controls the crossing."

"According to the agreement, IDF forces are positioned around the crossing and there is no passage without the supervision, oversight and advance approval of the IDF and the ISA.

"The technical management inside the crossing is being carried out by Gazans not affiliated with Hamas, with security by the ISA, who have been managing civilian services in the Strip, such as electricity, water and sewage, since the start of the war. Their work is supervised by the international EUBAM force.

"The only practical involvement of the Palestinian Authority is its stamp on the passports, which according to the existing international arrangement, is the only way Gazans may leave the Strip in order to enter, or be received in, other countries.

"This procedure is correct for the first stage of the framework and will be evaluated in the future."