Late last week, the Rafah Crossing reopened to traffic, and in the past two days, the Palestinian Authority has become involved in its operations - despite promises otherwise by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Yediot Aharonot reported.

According to the report, Palestinian Authority representatives are operating the crossing together with a European force and Egyptian security forces. Israel has no presence at the crossing, but is indirectly involved in approving who may exit Gaza.

According to reports, Fars a-Rifi was appointed to manage the police station which will beset up at the crossing. A-Rifi is a Fatah operative in Gaza, who formerly served as the PA's police chief in Central Gaza.

Over the past month, the Palestinian Authority has prepared to take control of the crossing, and has held meetings with Egyptian and Israeli sources for this purpose.

MK Itamar Ben Gvir (Otzma Yehudit) responded to the reports, saying: "The government of Israel continues to break its promises and violate the principles it said it would keep, due to this reckless deal. The Prime Minister emphasized countless times that he will not allow the Palestinian Authority to manage the crossing, and that this would be a security threat, but unfortunately on this matter as well he caved."

"The government is allowing the Palestinian Authority -the same one which distributes salaries to terrorists- to control the gate to Gaza. How low will we go?"