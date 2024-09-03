Muthana al-Najjar, the Gazan journalist who invaded Kibbutz Nir Oz together with Hamas terrorists and documented the massacre on October 7th, managed to secretly escape from the Gaza Strip to Egypt via the Rafah crossing, Kan News reported on Tuesday evening.

Najjar fled Gaza shortly before Israel took control of the Philadelphi Corridor. He filmed the kidnapping of Shiri Bibas and her sons, Kfir and Ariel, from Nir Oz on October 7.

Four days after the outbreak of war, Israel demolished his house in Khan Yunis from the air. Al-Najjar was not injured and has since been running as a fugitive. According to the report, the Islamic Jihad, with which al-Najjar identifies, helped him cross into Egypt.

It should be noted that in February Al-Jazeera "journalist" Ismail Abu Amr, who held a position in Hamas, left Gaza for Egypt through the Rafah crossing, and from there travelled to Qatar. On October 7 he accompanied Hamas terrorists into Israel and recorded himself in the area of ​​Kibbutz Nir Oz.