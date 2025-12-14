Security was increased in major cities, including Berlin, London, and New York, on Sunday ahead of public Hanukkah events, following a deadly attack on a Jewish holiday gathering at Sydney's Bondi Beach, according to Reuters.

Berlin police announced that protective measures would be intensified around the Brandenburg Gate, where a large public menorah lighting is scheduled to mark the first night of Hanukkah. Authorities said plans for extensive security were already in place but were strengthened further in response to developments in Australia.

In New York, Mayor Eric Adams said additional security was being deployed at Hanukkah events and synagogues across the city. He stressed that authorities would continue working to ensure that members of the Jewish community could observe the holiday safely, including at public menorah lightings, Reuters reported.

In Europe, security was also reinforced in other capitals. Armed guards were doubled at Warsaw's main synagogue for its Sunday evening Hanukkah gathering, while London’s Metropolitan Police said it had increased its presence around Jewish sites, though without detailing specific measures.

Berlin’s Hanukkah ceremony at the Brandenburg Gate is also set to include a prayer for the victims of the Sydney shooting, which Australian officials described as a targeted antisemitic attack that killed at least 11 people.

French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez instructed local authorities to strengthen security at Jewish places of worship and public gatherings during the Hanukkah period, calling for heightened vigilance and an increased deployment of security forces, according to a spokesperson cited by Reuters.