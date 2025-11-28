Israel has identified that some of those promoting terror attacks in Syria are operating on behalf of the General Intelligence Directorate of President Ahmed al-Sharaa’s regime, Kan 11 News reported on Friday.

According to sources cited in the report, in addition to attacks against IDF soldiers, these elements are also attempting to carry out attacks against the Druze community in Khader.

The report follows the overnight operation by a force from the IDF’s 55th Reserve Brigade, which set out to arrest wanted individuals in the town of Beit Jinn, on the slopes of the Syrian Hermon.

The forces arrived to arrest two brothers, members of the al-Jama’a al-Islamiyya organization. The two had previously planted explosives and were involved in the firing of missiles. Both were arrested in their beds without resistance.

After the arrests, as the soldiers exited the house, terrorists opened fire from a distance of about 200 meters at one of the military vehicles parked nearby.

Six reservists inside the vehicle were wounded, including three seriously . The forces returned fire, eliminating several terrorists. Two others were arrested and brought to Israel for further investigation.

