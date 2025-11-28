Three members of Yamas, the undercover counterterrorism unit of the Israel Border Police, including an officer, were questioned on Friday on suspicion of involvement in the incident in Jenin in which two wanted terrorists were shot dead.

After the interrogation, the three were released under restrictive conditions and were prohibited from contacting other individuals involved in the incident.

The investigation was launched following Arab documentation of the event, in which the terrorists were seen being shot after they had allegedly surrendered and exited unarmed from a building once the forces had surrounded them.

The Department for the Investigation of Police (DIP) announced earlier on Friday that it has opened a criminal investigation into the incident.

According to a statement from the IDF and Israel Police, the force was operating as part of a targeted operation in northern Samaria against the terror infrastructure of the Islamic Jihad.

The fighters surrounded a building where two senior wanted individuals were hiding and implemented the "pressure cooker" protocol, which lasted several hours and included the use of an IDF D9 bulldozer. When part of the building collapsed, the two terrorists emerged, and then shots were fired at them.

The force operated under the command of the Yamas unit, but the operational responsibility for the event rested with the IDF. The field investigation has already begun, and IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir ordered it accelerated.

Following the controversy surrounding the footage of the shooting, an Israeli citizen conducted an in-depth analysis of the videos and presented clear signs of biased editing, including frame jumps, inconsistencies, and the use of unrelated videos in foreign media.

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)