A fighter in a special unit was left alone for approximately 40 minutes in a Palestinian Arab village near Jenin, after he fell asleep during an operational activity. The soldier woke up alone, understood that he was abandoned, and managed to join a military force in the area.

Following the incident, the unit commander and the commander of the Commando Brigade launched a comprehensive investigation. The investigation concluded that the incident was a "severe failure that does not meet the standards expected from IDF soldiers and commanders, especially in a special unit.

Due to the incident, the team leader, the squad leader, and two soldiers involved were tried and sentenced to detention. In addition, the company commander will be summoned for a command-level meeting with the commander of the 98th Division.

The IDF stated that "during operational activity last week in the village of Qabatiya in the Menashe Brigade, a force left a location to move to another location in the village, without one soldier, who was left in a building. Approximately 40 minutes later, the soldier joined a different force that was stationed near the village."

"The incident was immediately reported to the commanders, and a comprehensive investigation was conducted by the unit commander and Commando Brigade commander, and was presented to the commanders of the 98th Division and the Judea and Samaria Division. The investigation found that the soldier was left at the location after a mistaken report was received that all the soldiers in the squad were accounted for after breaking contact."