A new report has highlighted a continued wave of Palestinian terror activity in Judea, Samaria, and Jerusalem throughout the month of October, with a total of 356 incidents recorded.

According to data published by the Palestinian "Mu'ta" Information Center, Palestinian terrorists carried out a wide range of violent attacks targeting Israeli civilians and security forces. These attacks resulted in injuries to eight Israelis.

The report cited 16 explosive device incidents, including nine in Jenin and three in Tubas. One attack in Tubas on October 18 wounded three Israeli soldiers and disabled a military vehicle during an IDF counter-terror operation.

Six armed clashes and shooting attacks were also recorded, alongside one attempted car-ramming attack carried out by Mohammad Ali Ishtayeh on October 2 near Beit Ur al-Fauqa on Route 443, west of Ramallah. He was neutralized at the scene.

The report documented 237 rock-throwing incidents, 20 demonstrations, and five attacks involving Molotov cocktails and fireworks. An additional 332 acts of violence and riots were categorized as “popular resistance.”

Damage to Israeli vehicles was reported in 13 cases, and 57 confrontations occurred as Israelis were targeted by Palestinian assailants during clashes with mobs.

In terms of geographical distribution, the majority of attacks took place in Jenin (37), Ramallah (73), and Shechem (Nablus) (101), with others spread across Hebron, Jerusalem, Bethlehem, Tulkarm, Qalqilya, Tubas, and Salfit.

A detailed list of major terror incidents includes numerous explosive attacks against IDF troops during operations in Jenin, Tubas, and Tulkarm, as well as several shooting attacks on Israeli communities and roads, including Ofra and Shilo. Among the most severe incidents was a coordinated ambush on October 28 in Jenin, where three armed terrorists engaged Israeli forces and were killed in the ensuing firefight.

The report further claimed that 15 Palestinians were killed and 87 were injured during the month.