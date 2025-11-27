Warning: Graphic footage

The IDF is investigating footage from Jenin showing two wanted suspects exiting a building that was surrounded by security forces, waving their hands and getting on their knees, and then being shot.

An IDF statement read: "Earlier this evening (Thursday), during an Israel Border Police and IDF operation in the area of Jenin, the forces operated to apprehend wanted individuals who had carried out terror activities, including hurling explosives and firing at security forces. The wanted individuals were affiliated with a terror network in the area of Jenin."

According to the IDF, "The forces entered the area, enclosed the structure in which the suspects were located, and initiated a surrender procedure that lasted several hours. Following the use of engineering tools on the structure, the two suspects exited. Following their exit, fire was directed toward the suspects."

The IDF noted that "the incident is under review by the commanders on the ground, and will be transferred to the relevant professional bodies."