The testimonies of Border Police officers recently involved in clashes with terrorists in Jenin were revealed Saturday night on Channel 13 News.

According to the report, the officers were operating against two Islamic Jihad terrorists suspected of possessing explosive devices and weapons. They described noticing constant suspicious movements by the suspects, recounting that the terrorists “kept lowering their hands and making motions as if reaching into their pockets.”

The officers said the operation took place under heavy operational pressure, including intelligence reports regarding the high level of danger presented by the terrorists. One officer explained that the kick seen in footage occurred after they ordered one of the terrorists to expose his upper body. They added that the initial shots were fired at the lower body after one of the terrorists ignored repeated instructions.

During their questioning by the Police Internal Investigations Department on Friday, it emerged that contrary to earlier belief, the officers had not been arrested but were released with distancing conditions only. The suspected offense under review is manslaughter, but according to assessments conveyed to them, the authorities understand the complexity of the incident and the likelihood of a severe indictment as low.

The heavy gunfire erupted when an excavator operator shouted to the officers that one of the terrorists was fleeing the scene. At that moment, the officers said, they believed a terror attack was unfolding and acted according to that assessment.