Yamam counterterrorism officers on Tuesday morning thwarted a terrorist cell that had been planning an attack in Kfar Qud, near the Jenin refugee camp.

According to the Israel Police, during the operation, the officers identified the terrorist cell emerging from a cave. Snipers carried out precise fire, eliminating three terrorists.

Shortly afterward, the Israel Air Force conducted an airstrike targeting the cave from which the terrorists had emerged.

The IDF and Shin Bet spokespersons stated that the airstrike was carried out under Shin Bet direction in the Menashe Regional Brigade area.