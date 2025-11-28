ההיתקלות ומעצר המחבלים דובר צה"ל

The IDF on Friday released footage from the bodycams of soldiers operating in the Beit Jann area in Syria, where violent clashes took place.

On Thursday night, troops of the 55th Brigade, under the command of the 210th Division, completed an operation to apprehend three terrorists affiliated with the “Jamma Islamiya” in southern Syria.

During the operation, the troops engaged in a face-to-face combat encounter with terrorists.

Three troops were severely wounded and three additional troops sustained injuries of various degrees.

The troops completed the activity in the area. A number of terrorists were eliminated, and the suspects were apprehended.

Clashes broke out early Friday morning between IDF soldiers and Syrian residents in the town of Beit Jinn, at the foot of Mount Hermon - 11 km from the Israeli border and about 40 km from Damascus.

According to the reports, IDF forces arrived at the site, located near the buffer zone under Israeli control, with the aim of arresting one of the residents.

Upon the forces’ entry, violent clashes erupted between the soldiers and residents, including gunfire - which led to the deaths of two Syrian civilians and the wounding of several others.

During the incident, the IDF carried out artillery fire, and Israel Air Force aircraft were shown flying over Syria accompanying the forces. After about two hours, the Israeli forces withdrew to the outskirts of the town.