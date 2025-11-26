זיהוי המחבלים - והתקיפה דובר צה"ל

The IDF on Wednesday published footage of the identification and elimination of six armed terrorists in eastern Rafah.

The footage shows the moment the terrorists exited the underground infrastructure and were struck by aircraft, with guidance from IDF ground forces.

"Following the aerial strike earlier Wednesday in eastern Rafah, IDF troops were dispatched to conduct a search in one of the structures in the area of the strike," the IDF explained.

"Inside the structure, a terrorist who was eliminated in the strike was identified, along with three additional armed terrorists, who were subsequently eliminated by the troops in a close-quarters encounter."

Additionally, the troops apprehended two additional terrorists who were in the structure.

Over the past week, the IDF eliminated more than 20 terrorists and apprehended eight additional terrorists who attempted to flee from the underground terror infrastructure in the area.

The efforts to identify and eliminate terror cells in the area are ongoing, the IDF added.

"IDF troops in the Southern Command remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat," the statement concluded.