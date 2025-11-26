IDF troops are continuing to operate in the area of eastern Rafah.

On Wednesday morning, IDF observation posts identified six additional terrorists, who most likely emerged from the underground terror infrastructure in the area.

Following the identification, the IDF struck the terrorists while they attempted to flee. A hit was identified.

The troops continue to conduct searches in the area.

"IDF troops in the Southern Command remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat," the IDF warned.