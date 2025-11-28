IDF troops continue operating in eastern Rafah. During the troops’ activity on Friday, they located nine additional terrorists who had been eliminated in the underground terror infrastructure in eastern Rafah.

The terrorists were most likely eliminated during the IDF’s ongoing efforts to dismantle the underground infrastructure sites through aerial strikes and engineering measures.

Thus far, over 30 terrorists who attempted to flee the underground terror infrastructure in eastern Rafah have been eliminated.

IDF troops in the Southern Command remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat.