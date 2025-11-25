The military arms of the Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror organizations announced on Tuesday that at 4:00 p.m. they would return the body of a hostage to Israel.

The organizations noted in an official statement that the body was found in the central Gaza Strip. The transfer will be conducted in coordination with the Red Cross.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Ministers Office issued a harsh response to the Islamic Jihad announcement regarding the location of findings related to a deceased hostage. The statement made clear that "Israel views with severity the delay in their immediate transfer into its hands. This constitutes a further violation of the agreement. Israel demands the immediate return of the three deceased hostages still being held in the Gaza Strip."

The terror organizations are still holding the bodies of three slain hostages, two Israelis and one Thai national: Dror Or, Master Sgt. Ran Gvili and Thai national Sudthisak Rinthalak.

Master Sgt. Ran Gvili, an officer in the Negev Yasam unit, was abducted after being killed in battle at Kibbutz Alumim on October 7. Gvili, 24 at the time of his death, left the hospital to help under fire and was wounded. Shortly afterward, contact with him was lost. On January 31, 2024, it was announced that he had fallen in battle and was classified as a deceased hostage.

Dror Or, a chef from Be’eri, was abducted from his home together with his three children, Alma and Noam, and his nephew Liam. His wife, Yonat, was murdered. His children were released in hostage deals. On May 2, Kibbutz Be’eri reported that he had been murdered on the day of the attack and that his body is being held by Hamas. He was 48.

Sudthisak Rinthalak, a Thai agricultural worker, was kidnapped while working in the orchards in Be’eri. He was murdered on October 7, and his body is being held by Hamas. Rintlak came to Israel in 2017 to support his family in Thailand.