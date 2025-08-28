Argentine President Javier Milei was swiftly evacuated to safety after protesters hurled stones and bottles at his official vehicle during a campaign event in Buenos Aires.

The incident occurred as Milei traveled through the streets of Lomas de Zamora, approximately 20 kilometers south of the capital, as part of his campaign for the upcoming October midterm elections. He was accompanied by his sister and top advisor, Karina Milei, along with other senior officials.

Initially met by crowds of cheering supporters, the mood quickly shifted when a group of opponents began pelting the president’s convoy with projectiles. Milei, who had been standing and waving to the crowd from the car, was rushed from the scene by security personnel along with his sister and other officials.

Violent clashes soon erupted between the president’s supporters and protesters. Local police were forced to intervene to restore order. One supporter was hospitalized with broken ribs sustained during the unrest.

Critics of Milei have accused him of being linked to a corruption scandal involving the national agency responsible for supporting people with disabilities. His sister Karina is also allegedly implicated.

Following the attack, President Milei issued a statement blaming the opposition for inciting violence and directly responsible for the assault on his vehicle.