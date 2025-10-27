Argentina’s libertarian President Javier Milei scored sweeping victories in key districts across the country in Sunday’s midterm elections, securing a critical vote of confidence for his economic agenda, the Associated Press reported.

Milei’s party, La Libertad Avanza, won 40.84% of the national vote in elections for the Chamber of Deputies, Argentina’s lower house of Congress, according to tallies reported by local media citing official electoral data.

The results also showed Milei’s party winning six out of eight provinces that voted to renew a third of the Senate, further consolidating his influence in the upper house.

Sunday’s vote covered nearly half the seats in the Chamber of Deputies and one-third of the Senate. The outcome is expected to bolster Milei’s ability to advance his free-market reforms, which have received billions of dollars in backing from the Trump administration in the US.

Milei is a staunch supporter of Israel, having announced that he intends to move Argentina’s embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

In his election campaign, the President promised that his first visit as a president abroad would be to Israel - a promise he kept .