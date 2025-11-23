מחבל חמוש יורה לעבר כוחות צה״ל - ומחוסל תוך שניות בודדות צילום: דובר צה"ל

IDF troops operating Saturday in eastern Rafah located and apprehended an additional terrorist who attempted to flee from the underground terror infrastructure in the Rafah area.

At the end of a 24-hour pursuit, all 17 terrorists who attempted to flee the underground terror infrastructure in eastern Rafah were either eliminated or apprehended.

In total, 11 terrorists were eliminated, and six were apprehended and transferred for further ISA questioning.

The IDF stressed, "IDF troops in the Southern Command remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any threat, dismantle terror infrastructure and defend in the area."

Earlier on Saturday, the IDF said that during scans of the area, it spotted and eliminated five terrorists.