Terrorists attempt to flee underground terror infrastructure in Rafah IDF Spokesperson's Unit

Following the identification of approximately 15 terrorists who attempted to escape underground terror infrastructure in the Rafah area earlier on Friday, the Commander of the Southern Command, MG Yaniv Asor, the Commander of the Gaza Division, BG Barak Hiram, and additional commanders conducted a situational assessment in the field and approved future plans.

“The troops continue to scan the area from the air and on the ground to locate the additional terrorists,” stated the IDF.

In footage released by the IDF on Friday evening, the terrorists are seen running among the ruins in Rafah.

Activity of the Nahal Brigade in the Rafah area IDF Spokesperson's Unit

The IDF said earlier that it had eliminated six of the terrorists who tried to escape the tunnels, while also apprehending five terrorists who surrendered to them and were transferred for further questioning by the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) inside Israel.

Among those captured was a terrorist who revealed that about 30 other terrorists were with him in the tunnel, led by a battalion commander, alongside 10 bodies of terrorists.

He said under interrogation that the terrorists had gone out to search for food and water.

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)