Tesla CEO Elon Musk is expected to attend US President Trump's dinner with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday, Punchbowl News reported.

Musk was invited to the dinner along with golfer Tiger Woods, the report added.

Trump appointed Musk as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) following his election victory last November. However, after Musk left that role, the two started feuding, particularly in the wake of Musk's sharp criticism of Trump’s budget bill, which Musk described as a “disgusting abomination.”

In response, President Trump reportedly threatened to revoke federal contracts awarded to Musk's companies, including SpaceX and Starlink. He also warned that if Musk supported Democratic candidates in the 2026 midterm elections, “he will pay the price.”

Musk then escalated the feud, claiming that Trump and congressional Republicans would have lost the 2024 election without his support. He further engaged his followers by asking whether he should create a new political party.

In a particularly sensational claim, Musk asserted that the President is “in the Epstein files” and that this is the “real reason” those records have not been publicly released. Musk offered no evidence to support this claim, and he subsequently deleted those posts .

Adding to the dramatic exchange, Musk publicly agreed with an X post advocating for President Trump’s impeachment and for Vice President JD Vance to succeed him.

Later, Musk published an apology for posts he wrote against Trump, admitting that the posts included phrases that were too harsh.

In September, Trump and Musk were seen deep in conversation at the memorial service in Arizona for murdered activist Charlie Kirk.

Meanwhile, Trump confirmed on Monday that the US would sell advanced F-35 stealth fighter aircraft to Saudi Arabia.

"I am planning on doing it," Trump said in response to a reporter's question on the Saudi request to purchase the fighter jets.

"They've been a great ally," he said of Saudi Arabia. "We'll be selling F-35s."

Trump and the Saudi Crown Prince are scheduled to sign a series of economic and defense agreements during their meeting at the White House on Tuesday.