US President Donald Trump confirmed today (Monday) that the US would sell advanced F-35 stealth fighter aircraft to Saudi Arabia.

"I am planning on doing it," Trump said in response to a reporter's question on the Saudi request to purchase the fighter jets.

"They've been a great ally," he said of Saudi Arabia. "We'll be selling F-35s."

Israel has opposed the sale of F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia. Outgoing Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer visited Washington last week, where he met with senior Trump administration officials and delivered Israel’s message on the matter.

According to Kan News, Dermer reportedly made it clear that Israel fears such a sale could lead to the leak of sensitive security information to Russia and China, Saudi Arabia’s strategic partners, and could also undermine Israel’s qualitative aerial edge in the Middle East-a cornerstone of the country’s national security and regional deterrence.

Trump is scheduled to meet tomorrow (Tuesday) with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the White House. The sale of the F-35s is expected to be one of the main subjects of conversation at their meeting.