A childhood photo of billionaire Elon Musk celebrating a Jewish holiday has gone viral over the past day.

The photo shows the boy who will later become the richest man in the world dressed in a red robe with a white trim and red hood, which, according to the original poster, is meant to resemble Santa Claus. In the background, a sign can be seen with the name of the Jewish holiday of Purim.

Musk confirmed the authenticity of the image, commenting on the original post that it was taken "at Purim."

The post has set off a new wave of speculations regarding Musk's ethnicity, with many in the comments questioning if the eccentric billionaire may be Jewish, despite his repeated denial of such.

In the past, the businessman has publicly gone on record to say that he attended Rachel Spiro Hebrew Kindergarten in Pretoria, South Africa.

While he has made comments in the past that have been the subject of criticism and allegations of antisemitism, Musk has repeatedly stated his affinity for Jewish people. The SpaceX founder has gone so far as to refer to himself as "aspirationally Jewish."