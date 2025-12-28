Nefesh B’Nefesh awarded its Maor Youth Prize to nine outstanding young Olim (immigrants to Israel) who have made remarkable contributions enriching Israeli society amidst the challenges of the past year. The prize honored the recipients for their inspiring achievements and positive impact on their local communities in Israel.

Selected from a highly admirable group of nominees, this year’s recipients, ages 15-17, stand out for their young leadership, creativity, and their dedication to making a meaningful impact on their schools and local communities in Israel.

“These impressive young Olim exemplify the determination and spirit that lie at the heart of Aliyah,” said Rabbi Yehoshua Fass, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Nefesh B’Nefesh. “We honor their contributions which have strengthened and enriched their local communities. Not only have they risen to the personal challenges of acclimation, language, and building new homes, but they have excelled by transforming their new beginnings into opportunities to make a meaningful impact through dedication and hard work.”

The following are the details of the 2025 Maor Youth Prize recipients:

Ayelet Baraban (16): Ayelet made Aliyah from Denver, Colorado to Beersheva in 2017. She is one of the founding counselors of a new Ezra chapter in an underprivileged Beersheva neighborhood. Ezra is a prominent Israeli youth movement, there she connected with local children, planned weekly activities, and helped ensure their participation in national youth group trips. Her efforts have opened the world of Israeli youth movements to children who had never experienced them. A former leader of children’s services at her synagogue, Ayelet is now seeking meaningful ways to contribute to Israel through her academic strengths in her future army or national service.

Lizzy Kramer (15): Lizzy made Aliyah from West Hempstead, New York to Ramat Beit Shemesh in 2022, when she was in 8th grade. She is an active leader in her local Ezra chapter and a madricha for 6th-grade girls. She plans activities, trips, and learning programs, all in Hebrew, while also organizing teen programming in her neighborhood. Lizzy volunteers extensively as well, meeting weekly with an elderly woman through Sabavta, supporting a young girl with Down syndrome through Et Laasot, and participating in the Beit Shemesh Yachad Hub.

Akiva Fein (16): Akiva made Aliyah from Cedarhurst, New York to Ramat Beit Shemesh in 2009. After October 7th, Akiva channeled his fear and uncertainty into thoughtful writing, sharing his perspective as a young teen living through the war on social media platforms. He began studying Israel’s history and conflicts in depth, using his growing platform to debunk misinformation and speak openly about life in Israel today, gaining a significant following. Akiva has been invited to speak on a Birthright trip and was even offered the opportunity to represent Israeli teens abroad.

Maor (17) and Noga (15) Sivan: Both were born in New York City, moved to Germany in 2019, and each chose to make Aliyah to Jerusalem, Maor in 2024 and Noga in 2025. Both attend the Israel Arts and Science Academy and are distinguished young musicians. Maor is an award-winning musician, a participant in the Young Musicians Excellence Program at the Jerusalem Music Center and is known for performing at community events and memorials. Noga is a gifted violinist and a member of the Israel Young Philharmonic. She is also dedicated to volunteer work, founding the German chapter of HaNoar HaMitnadev, a volunteer movement for high school aged teens, and now serving as the Coordinator of the West Jerusalem chapter, leading teens in hospital visits, elderly support, and other volunteer activities in the community.

Raphael Gamsu (17): Raphael made Aliyah from South Africa to Beit Shemesh in 2020. He has dedicated himself to supporting Olim and younger students in his community. For two years, he was a Ezra madrich (counselor), where he created a garden with his youth group, supported kids with ADHD and special needs, and built a Shabbat learning program. He then founded Levi, a new youth movement in Neve Shamir to help Olim children acclimate to life in Israel. On Shabbat, Raphael runs activities and has grown the group to 65 participants with a full team of counselors. He also assists with the Olim program at his school and devotes time to caring for his grandmother and great-grandmother, embodying a genuine commitment to helping others.

Michael Waintman (15): Michael made Aliyah from New York City to Rehovot in 2019, at the age of 9. He is a dedicated volunteer, helping with shul activities for years, supports farmers and local shuls, attends soldiers’ funerals, and serves as a caring counselor in the Ariel Youth Movement, personally escorting second graders to activities and leading multiple weekly programs with exceptional responsibility. In yeshiva, Michael is the main gabbai, a top student in Torah and academics, a Talmud competition finalist, and an active leader in improving school culture and serving on the student council.

Ariella Ribiat (15): Ariella made Aliyah from Toronto, Canada to Ramat Beit Shemesh in 2022. She immediately embraced new challenges with determination and kindness, beginning formal schooling for the first time while also volunteering for many hours each week at the Benjamin Library in Beit Shemesh. Starting at just 12 years old, she became one of the library’s most dedicated volunteers, continuing her work even throughout the war, while also helping care for her four siblings, including a severely disabled younger brother, with unwavering patience and warmth.

Ayelet Schaum (16): Ayelet made Aliyah from Teaneck, New Jersey to Ramat Beit Shemesh in 2020, at age 11. She immersed herself in meaningful volunteer work that requires both strong Hebrew and exceptional emotional sensitivity. For the past year and a half, she has cared for children at a local women’s shelter, and she also serves as a counselor in the world’s largest religious Zionist youth movement, Bnei Akiva, working with a special branch for kids from challenging home situations.

About Nefesh B’Nefesh ( www.nbn.org.il )

Founded in 2002, Nefesh B’Nefesh is dedicated to addressing the evolving national needs of the State of Israel through four key pillars: Aliyah, National Service, National Development, and Zionist Education. Each of these pillars is strengthened by expanded services designed to benefit the broader community. In partnership with Israel’s Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, The Jewish Agency for Israel, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael, and JNF-USA, Nefesh B’Nefesh’s comprehensive support and social services have successfully empowered over 90,000 North American Olim to integrate into Israeli society, achieving an impressive 90% retention rate. This ensures their long-term commitment to building meaningful lives in Israel and contributing to the nation’s growth.