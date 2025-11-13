Over 7,000 Lone Soldiers, both from within Israel and from overseas, are required to draft into the IDF each year. This includes over 3,700 new immigrant soldiers from around the world and more than 4,000 native-born Israelis who serve without the support of immediate family.

To recognize their dedication and contribution, the IDF’s Lone Soldier Center hosted its annual Lone Soldier Appreciation Week, culminating today (Thursday) with a moving Yom Siddurim (Errands Day) event in Tel Aviv. The initiative was organized by the FIDF-Nefesh B’Nefesh Lone Soldiers Program, in partnership with the Mofet Unit of the IDF Manpower Directorate, and the Association for Israel’s Soldiers.

This year’s event was especially meaningful, marking the first Yom Siddurim in two years following an extended period of war. EXPO Tel Aviv was transformed into a one-stop center for the bureaucratic and personal needs of these thousands of Israeli and Olim Lone Soldiers, while also welcoming over a hundred Lone Bnot Sherut (national service volunteers) who benefited from the wide array of services provided.

In total, more than 4,000 participants attended the event, which brought together dozens of organizations and service providers offering on-site services, guidance, and support, all aimed at easing the soldiers’ daily challenges and expressing the nation’s deep appreciation for their service.

“Yom Siddurim is one of the many ways FIDF shows our deep appreciation and support for the young men and women who volunteer to serve in the IDF, said CEO of Friends of the IDF (FIDF), Maj. Gen. (Res.) Nadav Padan. “We aim to ensure they know they are never alone, and that they have a family of supporters across the United States standing with them. Through comprehensive support that includes financial assistance, housing, flights home, community events, and mental health support, FIDF is committed to easing their experience so they can focus fully on their vital mission of protecting the State of Israel.”

Among the services offered, the Ministry of Transportation operated a dedicated area for foreign driver’s license conversions, complete with on-site vision exams, driving tests, and photo stations. Some 70 volunteer driving instructors from across the country generously provided their private vehicles, while 60 certified examiners from the Licensing Division administered the tests. By the end of the day, hundreds of new Israeli driver’s licenses had been issued.

“The young men and women who make Aliyah, and are required to serve in the IDF, embody an extraordinary commitment to the State of Israel, driven by a strong Zionist spirit and a deep desire to contribute to our nation,” said Co-Founders of Nefesh B’Nefesh, Tony Gelbart and Rabbi Yehoshua Fass. “This year’s Yom Siddurim is a powerful reminder of our responsibility to support these new Olim, provide for their needs, and demonstrate our gratitude for their ongoing service to the Jewish nation.”

The Population and Immigration Authority set up a large mobile office with 30 service stations, issuing biometric ID cards and passports on-site. The Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, National Insurance Institute, foreign embassies, and multiple organizations provided services ranging from legal guidance and degree recognition to housing, employment, and bureaucratic assistance.

“Anyone who chooses to enlist far from home, their native tongue, or from their immediate family, chooses a life of purpose. Our duty as commanders and as an army is simple and clear: to ensure that they always have someone to rely on," said Head of the IDF Manpower Directorate, Maj. Gen. Dado Bar Kalifa. "The Lone Soldiers Appreciation Week is a moment to pause and express deep gratitude towards them. ‘Go Forth From Your Land, Your Birthplace, and Your Father’s Home’. Leaving everything behind, whether it’s a physical move or putting their personal lives on hold, means becoming an active partner in our national journey and in the greater Israeli story. Always remember: you may be called ‘lone,’ but you are never alone. In the IDF, you are part of a family, we are always with you, always by your side, and endlessly proud of you.”

Beyond the official services, volunteer seamstresses provided on-site uniform repair and tailoring, and the IDF Technology and Logistics Corps staffed a booth for uniform replacement and distribution. In addition, the IDF’s Manpower Directorate provided a booth which included representatives from their Lone Soldier Center, providing assistance with various inquiries, salary matters, military housing solutions, and support for recently discharged Lone Soldiers.

“The Association for Israel’s Soldiers is proud to take part in ‘Errand Day,’ which reflects the commitment of all the organizations that have joined forces to ensure that Lone Soldiers are never alone, said CEO of The Association for Israel’s Soldiers, Brig. Gen. (res.) Eyal Aluk. “For the past 83 years, the donors, volunteers, and employees of the Association have worked tirelessly for the welfare of IDF soldiers in general, and lone soldiers in particular, and will continue to stand by their side, whatever they need and whenever they need it.”

This year’s Yom Siddurim included participation from Israel’s Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, Ministry of Housing, Automobile License Authority, Bituach Leumi, The Jewish Agency for Israel, Israel’s Electric Company, Discharged Soldiers Guidance Department, Bank of Israel, foreign embassies, and many others.