Two IDF lone soldiers participated in a special event held in Tel Aviv, which aimed at providing professional assistance and personal services to soldiers serving in Israel who have no family support, and to strengthen their sense of home and community.

The event was organized by the Nefesh B’Nefesh-FIDF Lone Soldiers Program, in cooperation with the IDF Lone Soldier Center, the IDF Manpower Directorate, and the Association for the Wellbeing of Israel’s Soldiers.

The soldiers, who made Aliyah specifically to serve in the military, spoke about their decision to immigrate to Israel, their experiences in the IDF, and the advice they offer to others considering the same path.

Z., IDF lone soldier said, “I drafted to the IDF in December 2024. I made Aliyah to Israel in August 2024 and since then it's been a very amazing journey, A long roller coaster journey but it's been great nevertheless.”

D., IDF lone soldier, told, “I'm from California. I'm 23 years old. I made Aliyah a year and a half ago. I grew up with stories from my grandparents about how they served in the IDF, how they served during hard times, during the Six Day War, during Mivtza Kadesh, which was in 1956 over the Suez Canal. I went to a Jewish school my entire life, that was really Zionistic. I learned a lot about the Israeli state and I always felt like I would be safe in this country, that I'd always have somewhere to rely on.”

“I met some amazing, amazing people along the way. I did some crazy things. This is very, very challenging," added Z. "It makes you open your eyes and see a lot about yourself and a lot about the people around you. I'd say if you have any thoughts of drafting, I would say just do it. It’s one of the greatest things you can do. You feel amazing about it. It feels meaningful. You see people on the streets, they tell you, "Thank you for your service." You feel like you're doing something very important, which you are. It's one of the most important things to serve your country. And I firmly believe in it. And I think if you want to do it, do it. Give it your all. and it'll all be worth it in the end.”

“I drafted after October 7th. I knew I wanted to draft before this, but it was something that really influenced my decision even more. It was a now or never situation. Coming from a country where Hebrew isn't my first language, it's a little bit challenging at first, but you really find comfort in the fact that there are other people like you. There are other people who are always making aliyah. There are plenty of people that you're surrounded with. It's hard for everybody. You meet people that have had really, really difficult services. I have a lot of friends that fought very, very hard. And I'm just really grateful that there's a country that we can defend. There's a country we can call home," D concluded.