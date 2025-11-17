Veteran actor Jon Voight issued a stark warning over New York City’s political future, accusing Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani of posing a grave threat to the city’s foundations and declaring that only President Donald Trump can “stop this horror.”

In a video message posted to social media, as quoted by the New York Post, Voight said Mamdani will “take down the city that never sleeps,” and warned that New York “will turn into a forbidden place of darkness.”

“This mayor will destroy this city,” Voight stated.

He called on residents to defend their rights and reject what Mamdani’s socialist policies: “We are obligated to demand our rights for our private sanctuary, our businesses, our property that we all have worked so hard for - and this 35-year-old mayor has no right dictating the rules of socialism for a city built on our highest principles with brick and stone by hard-working Americans. This must be stopped, and his mayoralty should be terminated immediately.”

Voight repeatedly urged New Yorkers to push back against Mamdani, whom he labeled “a communist fool”.

“You, the people of the greatest city, New York, are in danger of losing your city… We, the people, must stand for the greatest nation’s purpose - the honor of our flag, the red, white and blue - and for which it stands, one nation under God, with liberty and justice for all,” he said.

He praised the United States as “the land of our greatest achievement - the American dream,” and concluded with a call to Trump to take action.

“We have put our trust in the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump. He, and only he, can stop this horror as this mayor, Mamdani, will try to destroy New York’s wealth and turn it into a socialist crap city. Let this be a warning to the people - and may God bless. May God bless,” said Voight.

Mamdani won the mayoral election earlier this month, defeating former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa.

Mamdani is notorious for his anti-Israel actions, including his criticism of Israel on October 8, 2023 - just one day after the Hamas massacre in southern Israel, as well as his refusal to condemn the phrase “globalize the intifada”.

He has repeatedly accused Israel of war crimes in its battle against Hamas in Gaza, and has vowed to arrest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he visits New York City.

Voight has been a strong supporter of Israel in the past and was supportive of the Jewish state again after October 7, 2023. At the time, he responded to his daughter, Angelina Jolie, who accused Israel of collective punishment against Gazans as Israel struck Hamas terrorists in Gaza.

One day before the election, Trump endorsed Cuomo in the race, warning that New York City would face severe federal funding cuts if Mamdani were to win the election.

In July, Trump vowed that he would not let "communist lunatic" Mamdani "destroy New York".

After Mamdani’s victory, Trump suggested in an interview with Fox News that the Mayor-elect “should be very nice to me”.

Asked whether he saw Mamdani’s victory speech, Trump replied, “Yeah, I thought it was a very angry speech, certainly angry toward me. And I think he should be very nice to me. You know, I'm the one that sort of has to approve a lot of things coming to him. So he's off to a bad start.”