US President Donald Trump commented on Wednesday on the election of Zohran Mamdani as mayor of New York City, suggesting Mamdani “should be very nice to me”.

Speaking to Bret Baier on Fox News, Trump said, “I'm so torn because I would like to see the new mayor do well because I love New York. I really love New York.”

The President recalled, “When I left New York for Washington, New York was doing really well, but there were some bad signs. The bad sign was a guy named [former mayor Bill] de Blasio. So the signs of de Blasio, that was the beginning, and it was bad.”

Addressing Mamdani’s policies, Trump said, “For a thousand years, the concept of communism has not worked. I tend to doubt it's going to work this time…no, it's literally never worked.”

Asked by Baier whether he saw Mamdani’s victory speech, Trump replied, “Yeah, I thought it was a very angry speech, certainly angry toward me. And I think he should be very nice to me. You know, I'm the one that sort of has to approve a lot of things coming to him. So he's off to a bad start.”

On Monday, one day before the election, Trump endorsed independent candidate Andrew Cuomo in the New York City mayoral election race, warning that New York City would face severe federal funding cuts if Mamdani were to win the election.

In July, Trump vowed that he would not let "communist lunatic" Mamdani "destroy New York".

Before that, Trump said of Mamdani, “I think he's terrible. He’s a communist. The last thing we need is a communist. I think I’m going to have a lot of fun watching him because he has to come right through this building to get his money.”

In his victory speech on Tuesday night, Mamdani spoke directly to Trump and said, "So, Donald Trump, since I know you’re watching, I have four words for you: Turn the volume up."

"We will hold bad landlords to account because the Donald Trumps of our city have grown far too comfortable taking advantage of their tenants. We will put an end to the culture of corruption that has allowed billionaires like Trump to evade taxation and exploit tax breaks," he continued.

Mamdani added, "We will stand alongside unions and expand labor protections because we know, just as Donald Trump does, that when working people have ironclad rights, the bosses who seek to extort them become very small indeed."

"New York will remain a city of immigrants: a city built by immigrants, powered by immigrants and, as of tonight, led by an immigrant," said Mamdani, who was born in Uganda.

"So hear me, President Trump, when I say this: To get to any of us, you will have to get through all of us. When we enter City Hall in 58 days, expectations will be high. We will meet them."