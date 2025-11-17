Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar on Sunday rejected the possibility that a Palestinian state will be established, pointing out that “a Palestinian state would be a Hamas terror state.”

Addressing a delegation of 160 German opinion leaders visiting Israel, Sa’ar said, “There is a new obsession in the world, and mainly in Europe, that lacks any geopolitical logic. We are facing three terror states, a unique phenomenon in the Middle East.”

“I want you to understand, these are not simply terror organizations. Terror organizations that control land and populations become terror states, and it's like comparing between neo-Nazis that exist in the world today, and the Nazi regime, who controlled a territory and people,” added Sa’ar.

He clarified, “The terror states in Gaza, Lebanon, and Yemen have not yet been dismantled, but some people are quick to suggest that we will establish a Palestinian terror state in the heart of our tiny homeland, meaning two kilometers from the place we are sitting right now. It would control the topography over all our population centers. And this is what they suggested after October 7th, even though it's clear that such an experiment would only lead to another terror state.”

Sa’ar’s comments come ahead of a vote in the UN Security Council on Monday, on a US-proposed resolution aimed at advancing President Donald Trump’s comprehensive peace plan for Gaza.

The resolution has been met with criticism in Israel, due to the fact that it includes significant steps toward promoting the establishment of a Palestinian state. On Saturday night, Ministers Itamar Ben Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich both demanded that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu oppose the US resolution.

On Sunday, Netanyahu reaffirmed his long-standing opposition to the establishment of a Palestinian state west of the Jordan River.

“Our opposition to a Palestinian state on any part of this territory has not changed in the slightest,” he said.