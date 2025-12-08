Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs Gideon Sa’ar and Bolivia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Fernando Aramayo will meet tomorrow (Tuesday) in Washington and are expected to sign an agreement to renew relations between Israel and Bolivia.

Bolivia’s Minister of Finance and Economy, José Gabriel Espinoza, will also participate in the event.

Under its previous administration, Bolivia severed diplomatic ties with Israel in October 2023 following years of rocky relations and amid Israel's war with Hamas.

The day after Bolivia’s new President, Rodrigo Paz, was elected this past October, Minister Sa’ar held a phone call with him, marking one of Paz’s first diplomatic calls following his victory.

During the call, Minister Sa’ar conveyed Israel’s desire to open a new chapter and fully renew diplomatic relations. President-elect Paz stated his intention to lead Bolivia toward a reopening to the world and reestablishing ties with Israel.

In November, Eden Bar-Tal, Director-General of Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, represented Israel at President Paz’s inauguration in Bolivia, on behalf of Minister Sa’ar.

Earlier this month, Bolivia announced the cancellation of its visa requirement for Israeli travelers. Over recent weeks of intensive contacts, the two foreign ministries finalized the text of the agreement and a joint statement that is expected to be issued tomorrow.