Foreign Minister Gideon Saar and Bolivian Foreign Minister Fernando Aramayo signed an official agreement to restore diplomatic relations between the two countries last night (Wednesday) in Washington. The signing ceremony was attended by Bolivian Minister of Finance and Economy Jose Gabriel Espinoza.

The agreement signed by the two states declares their intention "to renew the ties between the peoples, including the rediscovery of the spiritual and cultural heritage of the Holy Land by Bolivians, and Israelis returning to explore the breathtaking natural beauty, rich cultural traditions and warm hospitality of Bolivia."

It was also written that the parties "are aware of the historic opportunity to join a joint effort to promote a more stable, secure and prosperous future for the benefit of their two peoples" and that they "aspire to the renewal of full diplomatic relations, friendship and cooperation between them."

The states further undertake to "establish full diplomatic relations and appoint ambassadors to each other as soon as possible." This declaration is expected to lead to practical actions in the coming months, including the exchange of official delegations and the opening of joint working channels.

Minister Sa'ar addressed the event and said: "Today we are ending a long and unnecessary chapter of estrangement between our two nations. I am pleased to announce that Israel and Bolivia are renewing diplomatic relations between them. We have just signed the joint declaration to renew diplomatic relations between Israel and Bolivia. The joint declaration sets a clear framework for the renewal of relations between us."

"We have agreed to restore full diplomatic relations and appoint ambassadors in the near future. We exchanged mutual invitations for government and private sector representatives. We will visit each other's countries to explore new opportunities for cooperation. The two foreign ministries will hold regular dialogue on bilateral, regional and multilateral issues. Our goal is to strengthen and deepen relations in many areas," Saar emphasized.

He said that the abolition of the visa requirement for Israeli tourists is expected to significantly increase the volume of tourism to Bolivia: "I know that thousands of Israelis will return to visit this beautiful country every year. This will contribute to strengthening the human bridge between the peoples."