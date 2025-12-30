The mayor of Augignac, France, in southwestern France may be removed from his position after posting an antisemitic statement on social media.

Bernard Bazinet responded to a post about Israel's participation in the Eurovision and wrote that France is "too Jewish to boycott," a statement that was defined as clearly antisemitic.

According to a report on Channel 12 News, the French Interior Minister announced that disciplinary sanctions are being considered against the mayor, claiming that his words are not consistent with the public responsibility required of an elected official.

Bazinet has been summoned to an official meeting with central government representatives, and the options being considered range from a temporary suspension to his removal from office by decision of the Council of Ministers.

At the same time as the administrative proceedings, a criminal investigation has been opened for posting a public racist insult. The mayor is expected to appear before the prosecutor in January and be fined 500 euros. The Socialist Party announced his immediate expulsion from its ranks.

Bazinet issued an apology and claimed that he was unaware of the antisemitic implications of his remarks, but organizations fighting racism and antisemitism have made it clear that this was a serious and unacceptable incident. A final decision on his case is expected to be made in the coming weeks.